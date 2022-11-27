.

Deceitful railway clerk swaps Rs 500 with Rs 20 at Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station Published on: 2 hours ago |

A ticket booking clerk was caught cheating a passenger during a cash-based transaction at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. A video of the same went viral on social media, following the disciplinary action against the accused employee. The clip, shared by a Twitter handler Rail Whispers on Friday shows a passenger request for a train ticket for the Superfast Gwalior train and placing a Rs 500 note, the railway employee swaps the note with a note of Rs 20 very conveniently like he is performing a trick. He then demands more money telling the ticket costs Rs 125. The video surfaced on social media and drew the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR). Responding to the post, railway authorities concerned said, "Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the railway staffer". The incident took place on Tuesday.