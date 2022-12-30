.

Dalhousie receives season's first snowfall Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh has received the season's first snowfall. Tourists have started turning to Dalhousie for New Year celebrations. Due to snowfall, there has been a sharp drop in temperature. Dalhousie has been covered with a white sheet of snow. The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory saying that due to snowfall in higher areas, roads may be blocked for vehicular movement. The locals and tourists have been advised to take precautions. At the same time, the administration has also appealed to tourists to drive vehicles carefully and take precautions during snowfall.