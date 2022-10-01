.

Watch: Custom officials seize sandal concealing 490 grams of cocaine at Mumbai airport Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Cocaine smugglers devise ingenious tactics to evade law enforcement. This has been happening time and again and despite being caught by the Customs officials they will come up with innovative tactics to evade stringent crackdowns on the illegal trade. A similar incident took place at the Mumbai airport. Officials of the Customs department on September 29 intercepted a woman, who arrived at the Mumbai airport carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore. The cocaine was concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, disclosed Customs department officials on Saturday.