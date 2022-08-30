.

Culprit should get death sentence appeals Ankita before death Published on: 2 hours ago

Ankita, a resident of Dumka succumbed during treatment at RIMS late on Saturday night. Before breathing her last, Ankita appealed that the culprit be given stringent punishment. In a viral video on social media she narrated the ordeal and even named the culprit behind the crime. In the video, she urged the administration to take strict action against the culprit and that he should suffer in the same way she was suffering. Meanwhile, protests have erupted in many parts pressing the government to fast track the case and award death penalty to the victim. Ankita was a class 12 student who was set ablaze by her stalker Shahrukh Hussain for refuting his proposal.