CRPF personnel celebrate Diwali with locals in Anantnag Published on: 2 hours ago

Anantnag: CRPF Jawans celebrated Diwali with great fervour and joy with locals in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday. Commandant 40 Battalion CRPF, said that they stand united for the nation. "Just as Eid is celebrated by Muslims, Diwali is celebrated by Hindus and we all are with them. I would also like to greet people and the forces. We offer them greetings on such a big occasion. This is our brotherhood, and the solidarity of the Kashmiri people, which unites people from every religion."