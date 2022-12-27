.

Crowd forces actress Akshara Singh to flee barefoot on scooter in Bihar

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had to flee barefoot from an election campaign as a surging crowd of fans chased her with pleas for selfies. She was campaigning in Bettiah of Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday when she was mobbed. The video shows the actress riding a scooter pillion covering her face with her scarf as people continued to chase her. The actress took out a roadshow in favour of mayoral candidate Garima Sikariya. She was driven to a safe place by the mayoral candidate's husband Rohit Sikariya.