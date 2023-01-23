Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three Team India cricketers —batsman Suryakumar Yadav and bowler Kuldeep Yadav, along with Washington Sundar — offered prayers to Lord at Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Monday. Dressed in traditional garments, the three cricketers also had glimpses of Bhasma Aarti offered to Lord Shiva along with other devotees. Ujjain MP Anil Firoziya was also accompanying the three cricketers. The trio went to the temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva before the commencement of the third one-day match between India and New Zealand at Indore in Madhya Pradesh after two days. Besides, the three Indian cricketers also offered prayers to the Lord seeking early recovery of Rishabh Pant who sustained injuries during an accident. The accident happened when Rishabh was driving his car to his home town in Roorkee from New Delhi. Luckily, Rishabh Pant had a close shave during the accident. At present, he has been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Suryakumar Yadav while speaking to reporters after visiting the temple said, "It was a very nice experience watching Bhasma Aarti or paying obeisance to the Lord. I was at peace while offering prayers to Lord. One thing I wished for from the Lord, the early recovery of my brother Rishabh Pant." As for the upcoming match, Suryakumar said that they are fully prepared and looking forward to it.

"We are fully geared for the match. We are leading the series. So we are in a positive frame of mind," Yadav told reporters following his visit to the temple.