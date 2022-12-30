.

Car of Cricketer Rishab Pant on fire after crashing into roadside railings

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's luxury car turned into a ball of fire after jumping a divider and crashing into side railings on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border on Friday. The swanky car was gutted and reduced to mangled mass in no time. Fortunately for the star cricketer, he could break open the window glass and escape. Pant has received burn injuries on his head, feet and back. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun. The Uttarakhand government has said that an air ambulance has been kept ready to airlift him, if needed.