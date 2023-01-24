Of late, young couple are seems to be romancing on the roads much to the chagrin of the passersby. Many incidents of couples expressing their love towards each other in full public glare have become a cause for concern as they not only posing a threat to their lives by romanticiding while riding bikes and travelling on cars, but also to passersby and other riders as they may hit other vehicles while indulging in romance.

In the Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, a video of a couple intimacy in a moving car, went viral. The duo poking out of the sunroof was seen in a 'compromising position'. Whereas someone recorded the video and uploaded it on social media. They were found 'romanticising' putting out their bodies through the sunroof of the car for sometime.

This was second such video surfacing from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. On last Tuesday, a youth was booked and sent to jail for romancing his girl friend in the middle of a road while riding a Scooty. The shameless act of the youth and his girl friend drew flak as the people in the country are conservative and never appreciate such kind of acts in full public view.

Rerun of the similar incident happened on the Lucknow's Lohia Path. Although ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the viral video. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lucknow traffic police department Ajay Kumar said, "The owner of the vehicle was traced based on vehicle's registration number. Earlier,, the incident happened in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday last. The youth was arrested and a case was registered against him. Whereas the minor girl was let off after issuing warning to her."