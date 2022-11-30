.

Couple tie the nuptial knot in air balloon in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai Published on: 5 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A unique marriage has been performed at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Friday. The bride and the groom went to a height of about 100 feet from the ground in an air balloon. They garlanded each other and completed the ceremony in the air balloon. The bride's father came up with this unique idea. The father said, "I made this arrangement to make the wedding of my beloved daughter a memorable one."