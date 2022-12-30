.

Couple rides bike in Bollywood style, video goes viral Published on: 4 hours ago

A thrilling video of a couple riding a bike in Bollywood style landed them in police custody here in Vempali Nagar near Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. In the video, the boy is seen riding a bike while the girl is seen sitting on the bike's tank, facing the boy. The video was shot on the Ukkunagaram main road in Visakhapatnam by passers-by in another car. As the video went viral, the Steel Plant police took the duo into custody and sent them for counselling, along with their parents.