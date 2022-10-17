.

Car crashes into scooty in Yamuna Nagar; couple, their son critical Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A family of three returning from a wedding on Sunday were critically injured after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a Honda City car coming from the opposite direction at high speed in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. The family comprising a couple and their minor son were referred to PGI Chandigarh in critical condition. The CCTV footage of the hit-and-run shows the car ramming into scooty. The impact flings the two-wheeler onto the bonnet of the car and the family is seen being tossed in the air. The police who reached the spot recovered the Honda City number plate. The hunt to nab the man behind the wheels is on.