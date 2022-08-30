.

Cop jumped off bridge to save a youth in Aurangabad

Barun Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Paswan saved the life of a person who had accidently fallen down from Sone bridge in Aurangabad by jumping in the river. The person was identified as Akhilesh Choudhary, a 35-year-old resident of Siripur village of Belaganj police station of Gaya district. He had fallen down from the Sone bridge in the night time. Due to being badly injured after falling, he fainted and couldn't even inform anyone. People who came out for morning walk saw him lying in the soil and informed the police. After getting information, the station head, Kamlesh Paswan saw the young man lying unconscious. The SHO jumped off the bridge, swam to him and brought him to his senses. He was then rescued with the help of a crane. The injured youth was brought to Barun Community Health Centre (CHC) where after first aid, he was referred to Patna in view of his serious condition. "We received an information that someone has fallen down from the bridge. When we came, we could not understand where the young man had fallen. We swam and took out the young man," said SHO Kamlesh Paswan.