Congress leader gets 'chappal attack' warning, wears helmet while campaigning Published on: 2 hours ago

A municipal leader Manoj Khichi of Congress who was a councillor for two consecutive terms from ward number 18 in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, was informed about a 'chappal' attack through a social media post. Sachin Tiwari, a congress supporter, suggested Manoj wear a helmet when he comes for the campaign. Manoj heeded the advice and campaigned while wearing a helmet. A video of him walking around wearing one has gone viral on social media. Manoj is campaigning for local civic elections.