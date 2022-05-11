.

Congress workers staged a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Tuesday against the Central government over soaring inflation. The workers mocked the Government by garlanding a packet of flour at the protest site. Prices of wheat flour, the most commonly used food item, are seeing a massive surge and have reached an all-time high in 12 years. The workers of the grand old party have been staging protests across the country.