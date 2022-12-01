.

Cong nominee pedals gas cylinder to polling booth at Amreli in Gujarat

Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani goes to cast his vote in style at Amreli in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections on Thursday. He leaves his residence pedalling a bicycle carrying a gas cylinder on its rear carrier. Even on the polling day, the Congress candidate is highlighting high fuel prices in a symbolic manner without placards and without raising any slogans as per election code. Dhanani is contesting on Congress ticket in Amreli constituency of Gujarat. BJP rivals have been harping on alleged inflation and joblessness in Gujarat. In the campaign, gas and fuel prices became major issues as also privatisation of education.