Congress leader captured distributing money in Gujarat campaign, video viral Published on: 2 hours ago

With the Gujarat Assembly Elections just a few weeks away, a video of a Congress leader distributing money during an election campaign is making rounds on the media. The video was released by BJP's media co-head Zubin Ashara on his Twitter account, showing Congress candidate from Dabhoi, Balkrishna Patel (Dholar) distributing money to woo his potential voters. In the video, Patel can be seen giving money from his pocket to people coming to meet him during an election procession. Alleging that Congress is trying to buy votes with money, Ashara also demanded that Election Commission take action against the leader.