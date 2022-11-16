.

Gas cylinder-mounted camel cart nomination rally by Cong nominee turns heads Published on: 13 minutes ago

A Congress candidate drew wide attention by going in a camel cart procession to file his nomination papers in Gujarat assembly elections 2022. Thakkarbapa Nagar Congress nominee Vijay Brahmabhatt, filed his nomination for assembly elections form by going to the collector's office in a camel cart. He used the innovative nomination rally to protest against inflation in the country, blaming the BJP regime for it. Brahmbhatt placed a gas cylinder on his camel cart. Cheering supporters accompanied him amid drumbeats. Political parties and their contesting candidates have intensified their campaigns in imaginative ways. Brahmbhatt's video of going in a camel cart is doing rounds on social media.