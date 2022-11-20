.

A video of a government bus conductor yelling at a drunken passenger and pushing him off the bus in Tamil Nadu's Vandavasi has gone viral on social media. In the video, the conductor was seen yelling at the drunken man. The conductor poured water on his head and at one point he lost patience and pushed him off the bus. Then the bus left the spot and the man was lying on the road. After learning about the incident, people condemned the conduct of the conductor and insisted that action should be taken against him. In turn, Villupuram Government Transport Corporation Zonal Director Joseph has ordered the suspension of conductor Prakash.