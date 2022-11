.

Cobra spotted on a bed inside a house in Jharkhand

Amidst the increasing terror of snakes in Jharkhand, a cobra was spotted on a bed inside a house in Maheshpur village of Jharkhand's Pakur district on Monday. The scared family called the district forest divisional officer Rajnish Kumar for help. A team led by Ashraful Sheikh arrived for the rescue of the snake. It was caught safely and released in a dense forest.