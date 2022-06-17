.

Watch: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in J&K's Baramulla village

A cloudburst hit the upper area in Rafiabad of Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Friday, triggering severe flash floods in the state. According to sources, the flash floods damaged several residential houses and submerged many inner areas in the Kundi area of Rafiabad. Reportedly, a team from the Police and District Administration of Baramulla has left for the Bekhipura area of Rafiabad to review the situation and to ascertain the details of the damage caused by flash floods.