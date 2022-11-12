.

Close shave for Union Minister as drone crashes on the stage

A major accident was averted at the agricultural fair in Morena of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as a drone spraying pesticide on the crop in the fair as part of a demo crashed on the stage. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha and other leaders, who were present on the stage, had a narrow escape. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a three-day agriculture fair at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium on Friday. The video of the drone crashing is doing rounds on social media.