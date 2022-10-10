.

Close shave for passengers after roadways bus stuck in drain in Uttarakhand

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Horrifying visuals of a roadways bus stuck in Uttarakhand's Sher Nala on Haldwani Sitarganj road have made rounds on the internet. The Haldwani Sitarganj road has been closed at Chorgaliya due to the spate of Sher Nala on the road despite this, people are not deterred from crossing their vehicles by putting their lives at risk. After around one hour of effort made by the locals along with the bus driver, a major accident was averted. SSP Nainital Pankaj Bhatt has appealed to the people not to cross the Sher drain, Gaula river, and Nandhaur river during the rainy season as due to excessive downpours, the water level has been increasing since Saturday.