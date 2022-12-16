.

CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 25 lakhs at IGI Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel recovered 30,000 US dollars and 300 UAE dirhams all worth Rs 25 lakhs from a passenger at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. The currency was concealed inside the false bottom of a bag, said a CISF official. "On inquiry, the man could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency," the official said, adding, "The passenger, along with the currency, was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter."