CISF personnel provide CPR to save flier's life at Ahmedabad airport Published on: 1 hours ago

Timely intervention by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel helped in saving the life of a flier at Ahmedabad airport. The 69-year-old apassenger Narayan Choudhary along with his wife was about to catch the Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight. They were coming to Hyderabad via Mumbai. While undergoing security checks, Narayan complained of uneasiness and slumped on the ground. CISF Inspector Kapil Raghav and Dinesh Chauhan rushed and immediately provided cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save Narayan's life.