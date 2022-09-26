.

CISF jawan gives first aid to passenger at Chennai airport Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of a CISF personnel helping a passenger with CPR and saving his life at Chennai airport has surfaced. Shekhar Hazara, a resident of West Bengal reached Chennai for medical treatment on Sunday, while going out of the airport, Hazara suffered chest pain and fainted. The CISF jawan, posted at the airport, provided medical help and sent the passenger to Apollo hospital. The netizens said that the CISF jawan's active help saved a man's life.