Chilling visuals of leopard snatching away sleeping dog in Karnataka Published on: 1 hours ago

A leopard pounced on a dog sleeping in front of a house, caught its neck by the jaws and vanished from the spot. The shocking incident took place in Marasarahalli of Nelamangala taluk in Karnataka. In a split second, the leopard snatched away the dog. The visuals captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the house are indeed spine chilling. Local people informed the forest department about the incident, who then rushed to the spot and laid a trap in the village to capture the panther. The public expressed concern as many incidents of leopard attacks are being reported in the area.