The visuals of moments before the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi are going viral on social media. In the CCTV footage that has surfaced, people on the bridge can be seen shaking the bridge on purpose. As the shaking continues, the bridge breaks, plunging the people into the Machchhu river below. With a crowd of over 400 people, the bridge collapsed on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. The incident has killed over 141 people so far, while the rescue operation is still underway. The Gujarat government has constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.