A eight-year-old boy got stuck in the lift in his building in Nirala Aspire Society of Greater Noida. In the CCTV footage, the kid named Vivaan can be seen struggling in the lift. He was stuck in it for about 10 minutes between the 4th and 5th floors. Vivaan kept asking for help, but there was no security officer in the monitor room at that time. Even the intercom on the lift was not functioning. The child was returning home from tuition when the incident happened. After the video went viral, the people of the society came together demanding action against the builder and the security official for negligence. After a long time, the child was found trapped in the lift by a person on the fifth floor. With the help of others, the child was safely rescued from the lift. Vivaan's father Priyanshu alleged that no security personnel were present in the room with CCTV cameras. There is a lot of anger among the residents of the society who alleged that it has become a regular occurrence. They further alleged that in the name of maintenance charges, the builder is just taking money adding that the lift is not in a proper condition and every now and then someone or the other gets stuck in the lift.