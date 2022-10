.

Child falls into pond, saved by a rickshaw puller Published on: 3 hours ago

A child riding a bicycle fell into a pond in Roorkee but was saved in time by a rickshaw puller passing by. The CCTV footage of this incident shows a child falling into the pond along with his bicycle. A rickshaw puller passing by saw this and immediately stopped to save the child and won a lot of appreciation.