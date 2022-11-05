.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo campaigns for his sister in Himachal

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo visited Chamba on Friday to seek votes for his sister and Congress candidate Asha Kumari who is contesting from the Dalhousie assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. During the campaign trail, TS Singh Deo also danced with other artists. The video has gone viral on social media. Singh Deo also addressed public meetings and appealed to electors to vote for his sister Asha Kumari.