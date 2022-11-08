.

Watch: Chhattigarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip on Kartik Poornima

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes a holy dip in the Kharun river at Mahadev ghat on the occasion of Kartik Poornima. It has an immense religious and spiritual significance as the day falls in the month of Kartik, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In Hindu scriptures, the day also marks Lord Shiva's slaying of the demon, Tripurasura, and is also known as Tripuri Purnima. This auspicious occasion also marks Lord Vishnu appearing in the form of Matsya on the eve of this day. To express their devotion, people observe the 'Satyanarayan vrat' (fast) on this day.