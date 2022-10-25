.

Chhattisgarh CM gets whipped as part of Gauri Gaura Puja Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a video was seen getting whipped as a part of a ritual in Kumhari on the occasion of Gaura Gauri Puja on Tuesday. He got whipped with a 'Sota' (whip made up of Kush grass) as per the tradition. People believe that this tradition helps in getting rid of problems and brings good luck. The clip shows Baghel standing with his arm stretched out and fist clenched while Birendra Thakur whips him hard. Earlier, elderly Bharosa Thakur used to conduct the sota tradition and hit with a whip. After his death, his son Birendra Thakur has been carrying forward the legacy. CM Baghel said that idols of Gaura and Gauri are installed on the night of Lakshmi Puja by the tribal communities. "People offer coconuts and perform traditional dance. I come every year to seek the blessings and participate in this tradition," he said.