12 year old bites back snake leaving it dead in Chhattisgarh Published on: 2 hours ago

In a bizarre incident, a child killed a snake by biting it back after getting bitten by it. Later, he was rushed for treatment and found absolutely fine. The incident was reported in Pandraput village of Bagicha Tehsil in Jashpur District. On 27th October, Deepak Ram (12), a child belonging to the 'Phahdi Korwa' tribe had gone to his sister's place at some distance from his house. While playing there, a serpent snake bit him on his hand. In a reflex action, Deepak grabbed the serpent and bit it back several times leaving the snake dead. Jashpur is also known as 'Naglok' among the locals because of the abundance of snakes found here. Incidents of snake bites are also very common and people lose their lives.