.

'Chappan Bhog' offered to Lord Ganesh on 56 silver plates in MP's Khajrana temple Published on: 11 minutes ago

For the first time in Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple, 'Chhappan Bhog' was offered on 56 silver plates made by melting silver ornaments donated by devotees visiting the temple. The chief priest of the temple, Ashok Bhatt, told that first the silver ornaments were melted and then carved as silver plates weighing approximately 350 grams each. A total of Rs 20 lakhs worth of silver was used to make the plates. Lord Ganesh was offered 'Chhappan Bhog' on the 'Annakoot' festival celebrated on Wednesday. Apart from this, if any devotee demands these plates for offering 'Chhappan Bhog' to Lord Ganesh, then these plates will be provided to them by the temple management for a nominal fee.