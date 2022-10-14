.

Cement mixer lorry washed away amid heavy rains in AP's Anantapur

A concrete mixer was washed away at Bukkarayasamudram in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh due to the heavy flow of water resulting in from incessant rains in the district. Bystanders captured it when it was being swept away in the stream. Many low-lying areas in the Anantapur district are facing a flood-like situation with roads completely submerged with rainwater. Normal life came to a standstill as roads were inundated with floodwater.