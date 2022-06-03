.

Watch: An attempt to burn a person alive with petrol in Jalna

According to Police Inspector Syed Mazhar Kadim, an attempt was made to burn a person alive with petrol in broad daylight in the Townhall area of ​​Kaidjalana city. A man named Tukaram Mandal was sitting on a chair in the parking lot of the building, talking to the workers. At that moment, a man named Suraj Deshmukh, who was following him, poured petrol on Mandal and set him on fire. The locals nearby tried to extinguish the fire but by that time 50 percent of Mandal’s body was already burnt. He was rushed to a hospital in Aurangabad for treatment. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Deshmukh by Kadim police.