Cash, gold jewellery stolen from wedding venue in Navsari Published on: 4 hours ago

Two thieves were seen fleeing with bags filled with cash and gold jewellery from a wedding venue in Navsari. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the venue. On December 8, the wedding of the Mali family was conducted at BR Farm. The women at the wedding went on to the dais to take photographs at 11:55 am and exactly after five minutes, that is at 12 pm thieves stole a bag. According to the family, the bag contained Rs 3 lakh cash and gold jewellery. However, no complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the theft.