.

Car with tourists washed away in a rainy drain, video viral Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Shocking visuals of a car with tourists getting washed away in the rainy drain have gone viral on the internet. The visuals, said to be from the Kyari village of Ramnagar, show a black car stuck in the high current of the drain. Alarmed bystanders rescued the tourists and sent them back to Kyari Iris Resort. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the area for the next 24 hours.