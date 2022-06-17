Car stuck in Goa's Vagator beach on Thursday, case booked
Published on: 2 hours ago
Police in Goa has registered a case against a Delhi native for driving a four-wheeler on Vagator beach in Goa on Thursday while endangering the lives of the tourists and the general public. According to sources, Lalit Kumar Daya, a resident of Delhi enjoyed driving a four-wheeler on Vagator beach ,and in the process his car got stuck in the seawater. As per reports, the car belongs to Sangeeta Gawandalkar of Mapasa. The probe is underway.
