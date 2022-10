.

Published on: 2 hours ago

A biker was killed on spot after a collision with a car in Mumbai's Chembur on Thursday. The accident was captured on CCTV and in the video, the car is seen ramming into the two-wheeler and fleeing from the spot. The deceased was rushed to the hospital for postmortem and identification. A case has been registered against the unknown car driver. Mumbai Police have initiated a search to arrest the accused.