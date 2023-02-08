Five persons had a close shave when they were speeding after hitting another car and rammed into a tree with their car bursting into flames near Thadi of Ramgarh police station area of Jharkhand's Dumka district. The incident took place late on Tuesday. The five persons, allegedly in a drunken condition, managed to get out of the car moments before it got completely charred. No casualties were reported in this incident. Ramgarh Police Inspector Arvind Kumar Rai said, "the people in the car are residents of Babhandiha village of Hansdiha police station area. They were involved in drunk driving. In an inebriated state, they hit a car near Vivekanand Chowk of Nagar police station. Trying to escape from the spot, they started driving recklessly."

"The car crashed into a tree near Thadi of Ramgarh police station area. It caught fire after hitting the tree. Five people in the car fled the spot. By the time I reached the spot, the car was completely burnt. The owner of the car has been traced. The car belongs to Shrikant Sah of Babhandiha village." inspector Rai said. Naval Kishore Singh, Nagar police station inspector, began investigation into the case. Singh said, "the man whose car was hit by the intoxicated youth registered a complaint at the police station. Liquor bottles were found in the car. This is a drunk-and-drive case and a major accident could've happened due to this negligent behavior. A case was registered and an investigation is on to apprehend the accused."