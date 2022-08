.

Car flips into the air due to water logging in Chhindwara Published on: 5 hours ago

A driver lost control of his vehicle while going at high speed resulting in the vehicle flipping several times in the air and finally crashing into a roadside field in Nagpur. The incident took place on the Linga bypass due to heavy waterlogging. A video of the accident was recorded by bystanders, which is going viral on social media. All the passengers in the car are said to be safe.