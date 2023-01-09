.

An inhuman act was caught on CCTV camera where a car was seen running over a stray dog in Bengaluru. The incident took place in Sapthagiri Residency Colony Street in Mutharayana Nagar on December 7. The devastating footage shows the car running over the dog that was sleeping on the road. Locals lodged a complaint with the Jnanabharathi police station regarding the incident. The police registered a case based on the complaint and the driver has been given notice and told to attend the hearing. Similar brutality had taken place in Bengaluru's Jayanagar on January 26 where a luxury car killed a dog by running over it. The video shows the car, which looks like an Audi, deliberately running over a small dog that was sleeping on the pavement. The car stopped for some seconds a few inches ahead of where the dog was sleeping, reversed and ran over at full speed on the innocent animal. Local residents lodged a complaint where the complainer mentioned that a luxury car ran over a dog deliberately. The car bearing number KA 51 ME 0045, belongs to one Adhi. A complaint has been lodged with Siddapura Police station and FIR has been registered by the police. In another incident in Kerala's Kozhikode, a much-loved dog was deliberately mowed down and killed by an autorickshaw driver in October 2022. CCTV visuals revealed the brutal act of an unknown man, who ran the autorickshaw over the dog for no reason. The front wheel of the vehicle ran over the dog's belly as it desperately tried to wiggle out from under the wheel. The autorickshaw moved further without stopping as the dog's belly crushed under the wheels while it wailed in agony. The stray lovingly called Jackie, was everyone's pet in the residential area of Parayenchery near Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode.