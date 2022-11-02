.

Published on: 37 minutes ago

A Maharashtra State Transport bus of Nagpur's Ganesh Peth with 35 passengers aboard caught fire near Pimpalvihir village on the Amravati-Nagpur highway on Tuesday. The bus was on its way to Nagpur from Akola. Bus driver Tushar Amzare got alert on hearing some noise from the engine. A tragedy is averted as the driver immediately alerted all the passengers who deboarded the bus on time and escaped unhurt. The fire brigade team of Amravati Municipal Corporation arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire.