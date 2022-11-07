.

Bus collides with pickup van in Vikasnagar, caught on camera

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): A private bus going from Dehradun collided with a pickup in Vikasnagar. The incident has been captured on CCTV installed in the area. Many suffered minor injuries in the accident and were sent home after treatment at Lehman Hospital. Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan reached Lehman Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured. Shankar Singh Bisht, station in-charge of Vikasnagar Kotwali said, "A private bus and a pickup vehicle collided in which many were injured and the drivers of the bus and pickup are undergoing treatment."