Caught on cam: Bus collides with highway toll booth Published on: 1 hours ago

A private bus on National Highway 50 in Karnataka collided with the toll gate due to the carelessness of the driver. The collision was so strong that the front windshield of the bus got shattered. The toll booth is located on the highway near Kanakatte village in the Davangere district of Karnataka. The collision was captured on CCTV cameras installed there. The passengers suffered minor injuries and there were no casualties.