.

Burger Chachu bakes 40 kg jumbo burger to lure foodies of Hoshiarpur Published on: 1 hours ago

Burger Chachu here set a record by preparing one of India's largest burgers, weighing more than 40 kg. A large number of food lovers had come to see the jumbo snack. On seeing the giant burger, the visitors enquired about its recipe. Sharing details about the burger, the chef said that the bun alone weighed 12 kg. Apart from this, 6 to 7 kg of different types of vegetables were used along with 1 kg of cheese. The massive burger was made as part of a worthy cause to to spread the message of sharing and eating together, the elated chef added.