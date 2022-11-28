.

Bull seen wandering in emergency ward of Bahraich hospital

In an amusing yet alarming incident captured on a CCTV camera, a bull can be seen venturing into an emergency ward of a hospital, full of critical patients. The incident was reported from the district hospital in Bahraich where the instances of such stray animals wandering on hospital premises are not new. The bull can be seen walking through the lanes of the hospital building as the spectators watch with indifference. The security at the hospital is being questioned, given the fact that at least one security guard is deployed at the emergency ward entrance at all times. Such incidents took place in the past, one of which led to the death of an old man in a bull attack. Despite repeated instances, the hospital administration has miserably failed to take effective measures in this regard.