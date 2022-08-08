.

Building collapses in Dakshina Kannada, no casualties reported Published on: 1 hours ago

A building constructed 10 years ago collapsed at Sunkadakatte near Vorkadi on the Kerala-Karnataka border. As the shops and offices in the building were evacuated beforehand, a major disaster was averted. The building belongs to Surendra Pujari, a resident of Vorkadi. A crack had appeared in the building due to a landslide in the lower area of ​​the building. The local administration had issued a warning regarding the weak condition of the building and has successfully evacuated two families living in it. The building was commercially rented to a tailor shop, a furniture shop, and a BJP office was also functioning in the building.